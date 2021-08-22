Patrick Tuell - Brand Designer

Zero

Zero graphic design design abstract modernism lettering geometric visual art bold identity branding logo design logo type design exploration clean typography type modern experiment experimental
Zero—an experiment I ran across during a recent branding project of mine.
https://patricktuell.com

