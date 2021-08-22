Abhishek Edla

Organic market website

Abhishek Edla
Abhishek Edla
  • Save
Organic market website design graphic design web design web ux figma ui
Download color palette

Hey there!
Design of a organic market website. Here, you can purchase organic vegetables, fruits and groceries.
Hope you like it. Looking for feedback :')

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Abhishek Edla
Abhishek Edla

More by Abhishek Edla

View profile
    • Like