Palash M

Morrr AI Pet Consult

Palash M
Palash M
  • Save
Morrr AI Pet Consult conversational ui branding startup ai ui
Download color palette

Homepage for (now defunct) pet startup Morrr. This screen introduced the Smart Petcare Advisor, an AI trained to advise pet owners on a range of symptoms.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Palash M
Palash M

More by Palash M

View profile
    • Like