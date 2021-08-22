Abhay Dsena

#0005. App Icon

Abhay Dsena
Abhay Dsena
  • Save
#0005. App Icon 3d design app icon design typography vector logo illustration branding icon
Download color palette

So here's my #0005. App Icon
Hope you like it,
Press L to show some love & comments are welcome

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Abhay Dsena
Abhay Dsena

More by Abhay Dsena

View profile
    • Like