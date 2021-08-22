Behance Concept Design

Ella Timoncheva

Hello Everyone 👋
Today was a creative day off, I thought about the next shot and realized that everything obvious is close. How do you like the new concept of the mobile version on the iPad for Behance? How would you convert?
Interesting to know your thoughts 😉
--
Design - Sketch App
Icons - Eva Design System
Content - Sketchappsources.com
Background - Vecteezy.com
Memoji by Apple
--
Ready for some help with your app or website?
I available for new projects: miazina.elle@gmail.com

