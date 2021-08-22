Behance Concept Design

Hello Everyone 👋

Today was a creative day off, I thought about the next shot and realized that everything obvious is close. How do you like the new concept of the mobile version on the iPad for Behance? How would you convert?

Interesting to know your thoughts 😉

--

Design - Sketch App

Icons - Eva Design System

Content - Sketchappsources.com

Background - Vecteezy.com

Memoji by Apple

--

