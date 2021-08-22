Behance Concept Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Everyone 👋
Today was a creative day off, I thought about the next shot and realized that everything obvious is close. How do you like the new concept of the mobile version on the iPad for Behance? How would you convert?
Interesting to know your thoughts 😉
--
Design - Sketch App
Icons - Eva Design System
Content - Sketchappsources.com
Background - Vecteezy.com
Memoji by Apple
--
Ready for some help with your app or website?
I available for new projects: miazina.elle@gmail.com
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.