Loot Bits - Automatic Script for Making money on Lootbitt

LOOTBIT AUTO SCRIPT

How to use it ?

You need to Register using our link so that you recieve more gems, which you need for script , so that it can open boxes automatically :

https://ouo.io/M7IZnU

After you Register, please install Temper Money Chrome Addon (Its free, and also virus free) :

https://ouo.io/g5Hlv7

After you done that, than download the script and add it to Temper Monkey, Login to Loot bits and click CTRL + F5 and if you temper monkey is on the script will start working automatically :

https://ouo.io/BXB8lq

Don`t forget to reply with Thanks, we do a hard work here. If you want to donate any amount $ of any BEP20 tokens :

0x96B9485F9F0bC0A9CE3c6B2CD28E4A03FABF676f