Loot Bits - Automatic Script for Making money on Lootbitt

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
LOOTBIT AUTO SCRIPT
How to use it ?
You need to Register using our link so that you recieve more gems, which you need for script , so that it can open boxes automatically :
https://ouo.io/M7IZnU
After you Register, please install Temper Money Chrome Addon (Its free, and also virus free) :
https://ouo.io/g5Hlv7
After you done that, than download the script and add it to Temper Monkey, Login to Loot bits and click CTRL + F5 and if you temper monkey is on the script will start working automatically :
https://ouo.io/BXB8lq
Don`t forget to reply with Thanks, we do a hard work here. If you want to donate any amount $ of any BEP20 tokens :
0x96B9485F9F0bC0A9CE3c6B2CD28E4A03FABF676f