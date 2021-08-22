M. A. Salam

Mobile app icon and flat logo design

M. A. Salam
M. A. Salam
  • Save
Mobile app icon and flat logo design socials stationery graphic design 3d typography minimal vector handdrawntype branding design designer app icon minimalist flat brandnew logo
Download color palette

Contact me to get your own... My Whatsapp 01314188937 and mail salam832856@gmail.com

M. A. Salam
M. A. Salam

More by M. A. Salam

View profile
    • Like