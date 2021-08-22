Devil's - package

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Devil's is a company that makes hell-hot, hot sauce.
They use a unique receipt and they want to stick out from the crowd.
90% of hot sauce brands use a glass bottle with the logo sticker on it so you see the actual red sauce in it.
Here we used a full black bottle.Combined black and red give a vibe of a very hot sauce.
Hope you enjoy this project. Obviously, this is a concept.
If you want to work with me or buy this logo please get in touch.
contact me:
mail: itslukedesign@gmail.com
socials: https://linktr.ee/lukedeft