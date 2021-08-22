ghazaleh vafaei

Sneaky Servant

Sneaky Servant naked texture drawing naked-girl girl digitalpainting painting lake waterfall water character design illustration characterdesign
Painting a waterfall was always challenging to me, so I hope I cut the mustard! 😃
Would love to hear your feedback and also pree L to show some love. 😍

All done in procreate on iPad Pro

