Vect+

Letter " q " or Swan?

Vect+
Vect+
  • Save
Letter " q " or Swan? natural green modern gradient cute logo animal logo swan minimal vector design k l m n o p q a b c d e f g h i j letter q letter logo illustration abstract creative logo design branding logo
Download color palette

Letter " q " or Swan?

Let me know your opinion :)

Vect+
Vect+
Hello! I'm Freelance logo & Brand identity Designer

More by Vect+

View profile
    • Like