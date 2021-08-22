Daily Weather App UI Challenge

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
for details: https://www.behance.net/gallery/125875841/Daily-Weather-Challenge?
The "Daily Weather Challenge" has two parts in the brief. First, "I want to be able to see the weather", Can observe the weather on daily basis. 2nd, "so I know how I should dress for the day ahead." Can take decision what to wear according to the weather. For the first half, the weather forecast is shown in cards. Users can swipe left or right to quickly navigate and explore the current dates or recent previous or future weather situations. Also for a big leap, there's a calendar. It can be used to jump through several days ahead or even several months. Not only this, but the location pin on top also is useful as any location can be set just by tapping on the pin and that areas' result will show. And the 2nd half, while the user making decisions, the app itself makes an attempt to solve the "what to wear" puzzle. There are in-app small store-containing affiliate products. The black and white color scheme is used for the subtleness and the visual hierarchy is achieved by several mediums such as font-weight, colour opacity, and so on. The typeface is used is Montserrat. Any constructive criticism is cordially welcome