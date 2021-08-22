Lubov Maksimova

Landing page for the history teacher / tutor

Lubov Maksimova
Lubov Maksimova
  • Save
Landing page for the history teacher / tutor mobile animation uidesign daily ui history uxui figma design main page fullscreen webdesign landing page educator tutor teacher ux ui
Download color palette

Hey there!

Here is my new design concept for he history teacher / tutor. The concept shows the home screen of the computer version and the animated mobile version of landing page.

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

I'm available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at lubovmaksimova1016@gmail.com

Lubov Maksimova
Lubov Maksimova

More by Lubov Maksimova

View profile
    • Like