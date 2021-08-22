Trim VFX. Logo. Logocore

Thirty-day logo challenge!

Day 29

"Trim VFX"



Technical task:

I’m the owner of visual effects studio Trim VFX and we’re looking for a new company logo as we begin to shift our entire focus primarily on fictional user interfaces. We have always accepted general effects work, but we want to transition into the FUI niche.

The studio needs a new logo design that focuses on our niche by integrating an FUI element into our brand identity. Looking forward to seeing what you can produce!