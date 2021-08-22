Abdgali Erkingaliev

Delivery Ninja - Mobile App

Abdgali Erkingaliev
Abdgali Erkingaliev
  • Save
Delivery Ninja - Mobile App iphone android doordash wolt glovo delivery mobile ui mobile app minimal ux ui design app
Download color palette

Hi guys ;)
Delivery Ninja is a fast food delivery service.
----
If you want to collaborate with me, I'm open to suggestions:
erkingaliev21@gmail.com

Abdgali Erkingaliev
Abdgali Erkingaliev

More by Abdgali Erkingaliev

View profile
    • Like