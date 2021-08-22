Aditi Gupta

Black Ivory Coffee

Aditi Gupta
Aditi Gupta
  • Save
Black Ivory Coffee graphic design branding logo illustration design
Download color palette

In the lush hills of Northern Thailand, a herd of 20 elephants is excreting some of the world's most expensive coffee. Trumpted as earthy in flavour and smooth on the palate.
Introducing Ambrosial, a lip balm. A brand extension with a new product and it's packaging. It's time to indulge with the story.

Check out my Behance to access the branding story!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Aditi Gupta
Aditi Gupta

More by Aditi Gupta

View profile
    • Like