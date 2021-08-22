Mert Oztopkara

Gedik Investment

Mert Oztopkara
Mert Oztopkara
  • Save
Gedik Investment logo illustration web mobile card design app ux ui
Download color palette

Investing has never been easy.
https://sozlesme.gedik.com/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Mert Oztopkara
Mert Oztopkara

More by Mert Oztopkara

View profile
    • Like