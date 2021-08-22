Alexandra Miracle

Fork-spoon. 3D and concept. Category: Product Design

Fork-spoon. 3D and concept. Category: Product Design product design alexandra miracle branding 3d fork spoon
I realized a concept of spoon-fork. Product Design. Concept and idea are my own. If You want to work about this idea, please let me know.

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
