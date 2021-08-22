Anupa Dhakal

Email receipt - DailyUI

Anupa Dhakal
Anupa Dhakal
  • Save
Email receipt - DailyUI dribbble uidesign uxdesign email receipt branding illustration icon dailyui contrast ux ui design
Download color palette

Few days ago I purchased a UX/UI workbook from by Michael Philipiuk through Gumroad and the receipt I got looked quite plain. So, just to spice things up this is what I up with.
This design is for DailyUI challenge.

Anupa Dhakal
Anupa Dhakal

More by Anupa Dhakal

View profile
    • Like