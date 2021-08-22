Palak Trivedi

DailyUI 006 :: User profile

DailyUI 006 :: User profile app ux ui design
A user profile page for a social app. This time I went for some aesthetic colours and vibe. Hope you like it!

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
