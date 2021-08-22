Roshi Rouzbehani

Character design for YWCA GB

young women character design inspiring empowerment illustration inclusion diversity
Empowering young women since 1855, YWCA Great Britain invests in young women's leadership through grant funding, policy & advocacy, and connecting with our global YWCA movement. I worked with YWCA GB to create their website homepage image, She Leads campaign image, and Week without Violence campaign image. https://www.ywca.uk/

