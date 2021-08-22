Paloma Perez

Women's History Pamphlet Cover

Women's History Pamphlet Cover design womens history graphic design indesign photoshop layout design
Pamphlet cover created for the U.S. Military's Defense Information School's Women's History ceremony.

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
