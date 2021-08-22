Lubov Maksimova

Landing page/ website for a car service centre

Landing page/ website for a car service centre web webdesign uxui tilda figma repair landing page service сar car service fullscreen main page design ux ui
Heeey:)

Today I want to share with you the concept of a landing-page website for a car service centre in Moscow. To make the site bright and dynamic, I added vertical lines and gradients.
What do you think about the concept?

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

I'm available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at lubovmaksimova1016@gmail.com

