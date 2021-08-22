Jaepsd

Sugar Rush

Sugar Rush illustration surreal graphic design digital art art
Sugar rush is the final design from my dream vs. reality collection. I am a heavy candy addict, which will eventually cause me to get ill when I get older. We all have sugar that we are addicted to. For some, it’s drugs, money, sex, fame, and more. This final design shows what it is like to have a “sugar rush.”

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
