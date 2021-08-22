👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sugar rush is the final design from my dream vs. reality collection. I am a heavy candy addict, which will eventually cause me to get ill when I get older. We all have sugar that we are addicted to. For some, it’s drugs, money, sex, fame, and more. This final design shows what it is like to have a “sugar rush.”