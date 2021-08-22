George Soulios

Eleon extra virgin olive oil - Corporate Identity Design

design larisa greece corporate identity graphic design logo branding
Logo and Corporate Identity Design for a company that produces premium extra virgin olive oil at the foot of Mount Olympus in Greece

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
