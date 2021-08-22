Book Publisher Website Design (Part 1 : Landing Page)

Hi! Hope you all save out there 🙌

Here it is my third shot in 2021, after got a plenty of free times. Feel relieved seeing my own design progress from 2019. And sure it was a rough start but here I am now.

This design was inspired by one of my favorite book, The Art of War by Sun Tzu that re-written very well by Stephen F. Kaufman, and published by Tuttle. And here is my rough of visual concept. It actually has 3 pages, but the other parts is still in a rough sketch.

Part 2 and 3 will be uploaded soon. Thank you, Dribbblers! 😍