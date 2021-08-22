Sina Alavi

Persian Calendar & To Do App UI/UX

Persian Calendar & To Do App UI/UX
Hi 😎
It`s me and this is my new shot in dribbble.
In this case, I tried to design a persian calendar app that is simple, clean, and minimal.
Thanks.

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
