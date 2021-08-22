Linh H. Nguyen

#DLC - Day 44

Linh H. Nguyen
Linh H. Nguyen
  • Save
#DLC - Day 44 flat logo design dlc food truck logo taco planet logo ideas new logo taco logo graphic design logo logo design illustration design daily logo challenge branding
Download color palette

Daily logo challenge
Day 44: Food truck logo
Concept: Taco planet

Linh H. Nguyen
Linh H. Nguyen

More by Linh H. Nguyen

View profile
    • Like