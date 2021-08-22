Edumatica - Edtech platform

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
With a friendly user experience, conducting live classes is now easy.
Start your Online Academy in just 4 clicks.
Key Features
1. Smart Collaboration Ecosystem
Go Live and record your classes. Let your students now access your lectures from anywhere, anytime.
2.Smart Assessment
With our built-in question bank, conduct and evaluate automated online tests anytime seamlessly.
3. Smart Content Sharing
Share class notes, study materials and other documents everyday with your batch or an individual.
4. Smart Attendance
Our AI-based technology helps you save time from your regular attendance sessions by handling attendance automatically.
5. Smart Payment Management
Never miss a payment now with our secured online payment system and track payment history.
6. End to end Student Management
Make sure your students are not missing any session, test or assignment. Teach on a virtual smart whiteboard for better teaching and learning experience.
7. Reports & Analytics
Access Edumatica’s unique dashboard to achieve a data-oriented teaching approach.
Took a lot effort to provide a user friendly ux for this whole platform.
Let me know about this design.
You can download this app from Google playstore.
Thanks