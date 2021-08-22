Rizal Renaldi

Signalicon — Icon Preview UI

Rizal Renaldi
Rizal Renaldi
Hire Me
  • Save
Signalicon — Icon Preview UI signalsupply signalicon icon ui
Download color palette

Icon preview UI exploration for Signalicon. Lauching soon! :)
Head over to https://signalicon.com, drop your email, and be the first to know when the app launch ⚡️✨

Follow me on twitter @rizalrenaldi for little snippets of on going Signalicon development.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Rizal Renaldi
Rizal Renaldi
Design & Creative Consultant
Hire Me

More by Rizal Renaldi

View profile
    • Like