AdobeMAX self-portrait

I had a great pleasure to be among 40 artistst invited by Adobe to contribute to the AdobeMAX 2021 Creative Conference!
The theme of MAX 2021 is Community and they wanted to represent it with a diverse selection of portraits to live alongside the AdobeMAX brand.
We were all asigned one dominant color (mine was blue:) and were requested to design a digital self-portrait in our personal style
💙❤💚
Big thanks to Kashka and Riley! ✌