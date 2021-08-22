Wicked Templates - Noir template

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Last night, I was inspired to refactor and build a new template from scratch.
This templates is included on our Bundle on Wicked Templates.
You can se it live:
- https://noir.wickedtemplates.com/
And the resto of templates at:
- https://wickedtemplates.com
Any questions?
Feel free to follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Mike_Andreuzza
Have a good day!
/Mike