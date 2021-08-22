Michael Andreuzza

Wicked Templates - Noir template

Wicked Templates - Noir template tailwindcss template web design minimal design
Download color palette
  1. noirc.png
  2. noirb.png

Last night, I was inspired to refactor and build a new template from scratch.

This templates is included on our Bundle on Wicked Templates.

You can se it live:
- https://noir.wickedtemplates.com/

And the resto of templates at:
- https://wickedtemplates.com

Any questions?

Feel free to follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Mike_Andreuzza

Have a good day!

/Mike

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Founder | Front-end | UI/UX design @ wickedlabs.

