Irma Juhász

The Penrose triangle

Irma Juhász
Irma Juhász
  • Save
The Penrose triangle vector illustration design
Download color palette

The illusion plays on the human eye's interpretation of two-dimensional pictures as three-dimensional objects. The use of color gradient to create depth adds to the effect of the illusion.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Irma Juhász
Irma Juhász

More by Irma Juhász

View profile
    • Like