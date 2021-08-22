Olena Tishevska

App Pop Music

Olena Tishevska
Olena Tishevska
  • Save
App Pop Music music school dashboard icon app typography ux ui design
Download color palette

Hey guys! 👋
This is a dashboard redesign for the modern music school.
The goal was to make the entire panel visible on the screen, so I made it possible to hide the welcome and notifications

Let me know what you think and don't forget to press L if your love it 🙂

Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Olena Tishevska
Olena Tishevska

More by Olena Tishevska

View profile
    • Like