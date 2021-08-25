Eclipse - Figma dashboard UI kit for data design web apps

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Eclipse UI kit for Figma
80 components, 1100+ variants, 70+ dashboard templates
1100+ variants of 80 components served as Figma dashboard library for data-driven web applications. Powered by auto-layout. Supercharged by Figma's variants. Eclipse UI kit is easy to customize. Contains 74 detailed desktop & mobile templates for a quick start. This well-organized library either helps to learn Figma and take your UI design skill to the next level!
Product highlights:
• 80 components fully loaded with 1100+ variants, auto-layout, global text & color styles. Hi-end customizable design system
• 70+ dashboard templates for desktop & mobile to quickstart your design mission with reusable web app layouts collection
• 10+ categories - Kanban, Analytics, Crypto, Banking, Budget manager, Task tracker, Streaming, Video service, Investments and more
• Dark & light themes to build faster serious web apps and attractive dashboards where is the data matters most
🔗 Visit website
🔒 Preview in Figma
📺 Duplicate free
💳 Pick a license / Pick a bundle SAVE 30%