Roston Homepage Responsive 2021

Hello Peoples,
I have decided to design a web landing for a shoe brand. Which offers a range of products for its users. The web page provides a seamless user experience in bold and modern design language. Still now i'm learning to create those things. Here is the responsive part. I will also upload inner pages. Stay tuned with me.
.
Font Used: Neue Montreal
Tool: Figma
.
Any thoughts? Let me know in the comments.
Looks awesome? There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
.
📩 Available for freelance work turjoui01@gmail.com
.
Skype | Facebook | Behance