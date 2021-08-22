Roston Homepage Responsive 2021

Hello Peoples,

I have decided to design a web landing for a shoe brand. Which offers a range of products for its users. The web page provides a seamless user experience in bold and modern design language. Still now i'm learning to create those things. Here is the responsive part. I will also upload inner pages. Stay tuned with me.

.

Font Used: Neue Montreal

Tool: Figma

.

Any thoughts? Let me know in the comments.

Looks awesome? There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome

.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

See my 5-star rated profile on GrabStar

https://grabstar.io/profiles/227-turja-sen-das-partho/

---------------------------------------------------

📩 Available for freelance work turjoui01@gmail.com

.

Skype | Facebook | Behance