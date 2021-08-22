Turja Sen Das Partho

Roston Homepage Responsive 2021
Hello Peoples,

I have decided to design a web landing for a shoe brand. Which offers a range of products for its users. The web page provides a seamless user experience in bold and modern design language. Still now i'm learning to create those things. Here is the responsive part. I will also upload inner pages. Stay tuned with me.
Font Used: Neue Montreal
Tool: Figma
Any thoughts? Let me know in the comments.

Looks awesome? There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
