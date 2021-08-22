wandi_mambrasar.

Logo Philosophy :

"Kabar Raja Ampat logo, inspired by one of the

sea ​​transportation used by the old people of antiquity who

lived at that time, are still around and still used as a livelihood

at sea, which symbolizes a boat where the Boat is driven by

the so-called Sail, well! this screen is designed resembling the

first letter K of news, first letter R of king and first letter A of

great."

The story behind the logo :

"The story is that this boat is crossing the vast ocean,

where life is inside the sea is very beautiful with many

types of marine life that coexist inside it. The sail is

blown by the wind so that it passes through various,

variety of natural beauty that is on land. The boat

rides the details sand which indicates that it has

arrived in remote villages located in Raja Ampat

Regency, to help spread the latest news, trusted,

promotion in any way, be it about business, politics,

food, sales, job offers, tournaments, nominations,

elections, official events etc so that everyone can see

and read it.”

