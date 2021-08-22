👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
wandi_mambrasar.
WANDI | ONEDesigner.
Logo Philosophy :
"Kabar Raja Ampat logo, inspired by one of the
sea transportation used by the old people of antiquity who
lived at that time, are still around and still used as a livelihood
at sea, which symbolizes a boat where the Boat is driven by
the so-called Sail, well! this screen is designed resembling the
first letter K of news, first letter R of king and first letter A of
great."
The story behind the logo :
"The story is that this boat is crossing the vast ocean,
where life is inside the sea is very beautiful with many
types of marine life that coexist inside it. The sail is
blown by the wind so that it passes through various,
variety of natural beauty that is on land. The boat
rides the details sand which indicates that it has
arrived in remote villages located in Raja Ampat
Regency, to help spread the latest news, trusted,
promotion in any way, be it about business, politics,
food, sales, job offers, tournaments, nominations,
elections, official events etc so that everyone can see
and read it.”
Follow @wandi_mambrasar🔥
