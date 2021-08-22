FARMING LOGO, NATURE LOGO

HELLO DRIBBBLERS, ONCE AGAIN I INTRODUCE A SIMPLE LOGO....ITS A FARMING LOGO...HOPE YOU WILL LIKE IT....SIMPLICITY IS ALWAYS BEST IF ITS MEANING FULL...

HIRE ME::

Facebook::facebook.com/Haqlutful34

Mail:: lutfulhaq32@outlook.com

Behance: behance.net/Haqlutful32

Skype:: Live:lutfulhaq32