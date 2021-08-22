Logic Pro X Plugins Browser UX/UI Killer Lite Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is a lite & compact design with most essential features of my previous work on Logic Pro's Plugins browser for faster & easier approach.
If you are a Logic Pro X or GarageBand user you already know that Plugins Browser in these softwares are primitive and user-unfriendly.
So I came up with this extraordinary concept for plugins browsing also managing with many amazing bells and whistles which has never been used in any modern DAW.
This image is page 1 of 8 of so those many useful & user-friendly features which I mentioned.
And if you are an Apple's Logic Pro's Designer, Developer, Project Manager... I've got so many amazing ideas for Logic Pro X and keen to work with the team of my favorite DAW of all time to keep it as great as it is.
Check out this thread I opened in a music producers forum to see more pages and if you like you can feedback.
https://audiosex.pro/threads/logic-pro-x-plugins-browser-killer-design-check-feedback.60301
Cheers