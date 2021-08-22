Vitalie Plesco

SequioaCapital - Logo design

SequioaCapital - Logo design simple minimalistic unique wordmark symbol logo illustration identity icon graphic design design branding creative brand identity
SEQUOIA CAPITAL - Logo design concept.
Sequoia Capital is a lending company based in California. We help small businesses get the funds they need to manage challenges, opportunities and succeed on their own. Small businesses are a important part of the economy. Our company is committed to making it easy and convenient to access funding online.

