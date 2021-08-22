Disinyo

Project Management with Glassmorphism / UI Concept

Disinyo
Disinyo
  • Save
Project Management with Glassmorphism / UI Concept glassmorphism 3d vector logo ux ui typography illustration graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Hey everyone!👋

This is our concept for the glassmorphism trend, in the form of a management website!

Press "L" if you liked it and hit follow if you want to see more from us!

--------------
Building human experiences.

📧 Work With Us: disinyo.studio@gmail.com

Disinyo
Disinyo

More by Disinyo

View profile
    • Like