Comma Media

J Spa | UX/UI - Website development

Comma Media
Comma Media
Hire Me
  • Save
J Spa | UX/UI - Website development spa beauty vietnam development design comma website ux ui
J Spa | UX/UI - Website development spa beauty vietnam development design comma website ux ui
Download color palette
  1. J-spa_comma_website.mp4
  2. J-spa_pinterest.gif
  3. J-spa.png

From "Jade" to "J"
We concentrate on the idea of "sharpening the raw gem into a priceless one". Inspired by valuable jade that have been polished into brilliant and flawless jewelry, J Spa represents how beauty may be refined through time and via J Spa.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Comma Media
Comma Media
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Comma Media

View profile
    • Like