Riovita Ltd - Meat Distributor - Logo, Branding, Web Design

Riovita Ltd is a family run retail and butchery business, first established in 2012. Riovita Ltd are based in Barnsley, England and have been providing Finest Quality Fresh and Smoked Meat products for Nationwide clients, from Private to High Street Retailers, Restaurants, Pubs, Bars and various Events across the UK.

The original logo was very dull, outdated and very hard to use across multiply channels, such as embroidery, print or even digital, social media and website usage.

Riovita Ltd came to us by a recommendation from our past and current clients for our outstanding work.

We have created a totally new business identity design, a modern, with a retro feel to it, that carry a very clear message of what Riovita Ltd is about, the quality of the service and quality of the products that Riovita Ltd offer to the clients for nearly a decade now.

Logo design is very unique, easy to use on various of applications across all marketing and branding channels. Goal to achieve was to create a memorable, easy to use and appropriate to the niche business identity design, that looks the part, shows quality and professionalism.

So here it is, the final and complete Riovita Ltd Company logo design by Sparrow Creative.

(E-commerce Website Development and Design, SEO, Work wear Design, Vehicle Signage and more to follow).