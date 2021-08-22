Ewelina Adamczak

Hiking Trail Web Concept

travel outdoors nature topography blue monochromatic modern hero hero section peak design web web design ui concept trails hiking mountain ui
🏔 Hey, everyone! Hope all is well!

For this week's post, I prepared a concept for a mountain hiking website. I used a monochromatic palette as well as topographic detailing to accentualize the rugged mountain terrain and the changing elevation.

🤗 Hope you guys enjoy! Thanks so much for supporting me - means a lot to me!

