Daily UI - 001 ux design app design experience design mobile graphic design dailyui ui
DailyUI 01!

This is the Sign in of a Mobile App (could be a Digital Wallet) that offers different methods of access.
Couldn't place the rest of the frames but the distinction is in the way the app communicates with the user and the intuitivity of the Login process.

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
