Jovita Lettings - Identity Logo Design and Stationary

A new start-up business launching in London, offering outstanding property lettings services in London area.

Our job was to create a distinct and eye catchy business identity design, mark and logo.

Sparrow Creative colors of choice are orange, grey and blue. Orange color makes it stand out, especially when looking from a far distance, grey and blue gives a strong and professional look and feel.

A “Keyhole” was created using a letter “I”, to create a feeling of unlocking possibilities and reaching your goal. Jovita Lettings does just that, with years of professional experience in the trade, brilliant customer service and dedication, Jovita Lettings makes it easy to find the property you want!

