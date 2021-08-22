Tereschenko Vitaliy

Landing page for Mira clinics

Tereschenko Vitaliy
Tereschenko Vitaliy
  • Save
Landing page for Mira clinics typography list pricing home page hero clear white light green medicine clinic landing landing page contrast gradient ui
Download color palette

Clear, light design with gradient and contrast elements. Medicine, mobile first website.

Tereschenko Vitaliy
Tereschenko Vitaliy

More by Tereschenko Vitaliy

View profile
    • Like