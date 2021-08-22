Sumit Shrestha

Daily UI #034 - File Upload

Sumit Shrestha
Sumit Shrestha
  • Save
Daily UI #034 - File Upload nepaldesigner bestnepal shotoftheday famous uploads files success fileupload
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋

Daily UI #034 of #100

Tools: Figma
Fonts: Roboto

Don't forget to follow, press "L" if you like it! ❤️

~~~~~~

I am available for new projects!

~~~~~~
Leave me a message in the
Portfolio | Linkedin | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Sumit Shrestha
Sumit Shrestha

More by Sumit Shrestha

View profile
    • Like