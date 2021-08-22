Right On Point Ltd - Branding, Identity, Web Design and Print

Right On Point Ltd are a start-up, fast growing online directory, marketing and workwear provider based in London.

Main activities are to provide business listings for all size companies or self-employed tradespeople based in UK. As well as tradespeople, restaurants & bars, events, tourist destinations, job recruiters and property lettings/sales agencies and private landlords are benefiting from our services, by posting jobs, properties, or events on our website, social media and other marketing channels.

Sparrow Creative have taken over the project and developed, designed a logo, trademark, icons, favicon, stationary design and print, website, E-commerce and other online material.

Five months down the line, Sparrow Creative© have created many online marketing campaigns, print material, workwear, vehicle signage, design and print of large-scale banners and billboards.

We have now become an official partner and shareholder of Right On Point Ltd, to maintain a cohesive brand image, provide a continues business support and to create marketing campaigns as well as provide long lasting relationship.

For more information, please visit us at https://sparrow-creative.co.uk/