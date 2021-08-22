The Magpie Pub Ltd - Restaurant Branding, Web Design and Print

As a pub-restaurant in small town of Stowmarket, Stonham Parva, The Magpie Pub needed to stand out from the crowd, both physically and digitally, especially during the Covid Pandemic times.

The exciting and delicious, freshly made traditional English and European dishes, created by very talented and passionate chefs, let’s not forget to mention the great selection of local beers, spirits and ciders that visitors experience was conflicting with a previously poorly build website, without clear conversion intent or messaging pillars.

We designed a new e-commerce website for The Magpie Pub based on our landing pages concept with clear, distinct messaging, a structure created with UX in mind and on page SEO ‘built-in’ to the site to ensure a greater organic reach.

• 470% Increase in search impressions

• 320% Increase in organic clicks

• 18+ increase in SERP position

The new website was built mobile first, reflecting the users for the majority of traffic. The simplified, segmented, but linked content is presented with clear calls to action for the main conversion of encouraging bookings and visits. Website looks and feels great on any platform, mobile, PC or tablet, it’s very responsive and easy to use.

Sparrow Creative have planned and created a full business branding, strategy and brand guidelines, including wall posters, menu’s, business cards, flyers and other stationary.

We continue to work with The Magpie Pub on month-to-month basis to further increase brand awareness and ultimately maximise the business profits.

At Sparrow Creative studio, Creativity is at the heart of everything we do, we turn strategic insights into big ideas, creating design that’s beautifully crafted, engaging and effective.