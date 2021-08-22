ASAD

Event Booking App UI Design

Event Booking App UI Design illustration ios dailyui cards app mobileui minimalist ui graphicdesign minimal minimalism uiux clean colourful design webapp 3dapp trendy modern vibrant
Event Booking App UI Design, this is a part of the project I am working on.

Comment below adn give a thumbs if you like this minimalist ui design.

I tried to keep it clean & minimalism to improve the user interface as well as the UX user experience.

-------------------CONTACT-------------------
Email : dodulll88@gmail.com
Skype call: dodulll_1
---------------------------------------------------

